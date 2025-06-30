Pacific Green Technologies Director Resignation Announced

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pacific Green Technologies ( (PGTK) ) is now available.

Peter Rossbach has resigned from the Board of Directors of Pacific Green Technologies as of June 24, 2025, with no disagreements cited regarding company policies or practices. The company has secured loan financing of approximately US$2.6 million, which is repayable over 24 months, potentially impacting its financial operations and future growth strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $27.95M

