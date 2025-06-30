Pacific Green Technologies Delays Annual Report Filing

Pacific Green Technologies ( (PGTK) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The primary reason for this delay is the company’s ongoing efforts to catch up with the filing of prior periods’ financial statements, specifically the 10-Q (Quarter Report) for the quarters ending June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024. The company anticipates filing the delayed report no later than fifteen days after the original deadline. Despite the delay, Pacific Green Technologies does not expect any significant changes in its financial results for the period. The company is committed to completing the necessary filings and ensuring compliance, as indicated by the signature of CEO Scott Poulter on the notification.

More about Pacific Green Technologies

Average Trading Volume: 7,735

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $27.95M

