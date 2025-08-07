Pacific Green Announces Landmark BESS Agreement with Re2 Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Pacific Green Technologies ( (PGTK) ).

On August 7, 2025, Pacific Green Technologies announced a landmark framework agreement with Re2 Capital to support 2GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects across four locations in Australia. This agreement, along with a previous deal with ZEN Energy, enables Pacific Green to underwrite 3.5GWh of battery projects, marking a significant milestone in its growth and development in the Australian market.

More about Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in battery energy storage solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.23M

