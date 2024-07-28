Pacific Edge Awaits Medicare Coverage Decision

Pacific Edge Limited (PFGTF) has released an update.

Pacific Edge Limited, the New Zealand-based cancer diagnostics company, is awaiting a final decision from Novitas on the Medicare coverage for its Cxbladder tests after an extension was granted to review the Local Coverage Determination. While the timeframe for the resolution remains uncertain, Pacific Edge’s diagnostic tests continue to be reimbursed by Medicare at historical rates. The company will keep shareholders informed on developments but will refrain from further comment until a final determination is made.

For further insights into PFGTF stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.