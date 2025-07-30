Pacific Century Premium Developments Sees Revenue Growth Amidst Financial Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited ( (HK:0432) ) has provided an update.

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited reported a 35% increase in consolidated revenue to HK$736 million for the first half of 2025, despite a loss attributable to equity holders of HK$249 million. The company’s operations in Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand showed varied performances, with notable revenue growth in Japan’s property development and hotel operations, driven by a surge in tourism. However, the company did not declare an interim dividend, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.

More about Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited

Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited operates in the property investment and development industry, focusing on premium commercial buildings, residential properties, and leisure facilities. The company has a significant presence in markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Hong Kong, with a diverse portfolio that includes commercial buildings, residential developments, golf operations, and hotel management.

Average Trading Volume: 397,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$432.1M

