Pacific Bauxite Expands Ida Holmes Mineral Targets

Pacific Bauxite Limited has expanded its Ida Holmes Project by securing a joint venture with Peregrine Exploration and submitting multiple license applications to explore new Cu-Ni-PGE & V-Ti-Fe targets in Western Australia. The recent agreements and applications aim to enable testing of three new targets that show potential for significant mineralisation, indicated by regional aeromagnetic data. This expansion makes the Ida Holmes Project a large-scale venture with several untested prospects.

