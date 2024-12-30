Pacific Basin Shipping Announces Director Resignation

Pacific Basin Shipping (HK:2343) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Pacific Basin Shipping announced the resignation of Alexandre Frederic Akira Emery from his role as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective January 2, 2025, as he takes on a full-time executive position elsewhere. His departure leaves a vacancy in the Audit Committee, and the company is actively seeking a replacement to comply with stock exchange regulations. The board expressed gratitude for Emery’s contributions during his tenure.

For further insights into HK:2343 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.