Pacific Basin Shipping Announces Director Resignation

Pacific Basin Shipping (HK:2343) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pacific Basin Shipping announced the resignation of Alexandre Frederic Akira Emery from his role as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective January 2, 2025, as he takes on a full-time executive position elsewhere. His departure leaves a vacancy in the Audit Committee, and the company is actively seeking a replacement to comply with stock exchange regulations. The board expressed gratitude for Emery’s contributions during his tenure.
For further insights into HK:2343 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.