Pacific Basin Adjusts Bond Conversion Price

Pacific Basin Shipping has announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its US$175 million 3% Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2025 from HK$1.42 to HK$1.39 per share, effective 21 August 2024. This change is due to the interim dividend of HK4.1 cents per share for the first half of 2024, with the adjusted conversion terms set to be in place on the ex-dividend date. All other terms of the bonds remain unchanged, and the conversion will be conducted under the specific mandate from shareholders granted in 2019.

