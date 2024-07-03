Pacific American Launches Arizona Mapping Program

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. (AU:AVM) has released an update.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. has embarked on an ambitious phase 1 geological mapping program at the Augustus Copper-Gold Project in Arizona, aiming to identify new drill targets and assess mineralization for potential surface mining. The project, which features favorable geology for mineral deposits, will integrate historical data with new field observations to enhance understanding of the site’s extensive vein system. Over 50 historical veins with significant surface expressions will be systematically sampled to inform future exploration strategies.

For further insights into AU:AVM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.