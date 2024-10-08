Pacgold Shareholder Voting Power Shifts

Pacgold Limited (AU:PGO) has released an update.

Pacgold Limited has experienced a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, Acorn Capital Limited, which now holds a reduced voting power of 5.70% in the company. The change, involving a total of 5,997,315 votes, reflects adjustments in the investment manager’s interests in Pacgold’s voting securities. This shift in shareholder dynamics could influence the company’s future decisions and investor sentiments.

