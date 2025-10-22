Ozz Resources Ltd Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ozz Resources Ltd ( (AU:OZZ) ) is now available.

Ozz Resources Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 21, 2025, at their Perth location. The meeting will address the company’s Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, including the Financial, Directors’, and Auditor’s Reports. A key agenda item is the non-binding resolution for the adoption of the Remuneration Report, which outlines the remuneration of key management personnel. This resolution is advisory and does not bind the company’s directors.

