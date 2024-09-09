Oxurion NV Completes Reverse Share Split

Oxurion NV (GB:0G99) has released an update.

Oxurion NV, a Belgian biopharmaceutical company, has announced the successful completion of a reverse share split, resulting in a new total of 1,336,265 ordinary shares, which will be used as the denominator for shareholder percentage calculations. The company, listed on Euronext Brussels and specializing in ophthalmic therapies, has also issued updated voting rights and share capital information post-split.

