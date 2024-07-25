Oxley Holdings Clarifies CEO’s Actions Amidst Probe

Oxley Holdings Ltd. (SG:5UX) has released an update.

Oxley Holdings Limited has provided additional clarification regarding their Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Ching Chiat Kwong’s involvement in a corruption probe in Venice, highlighting that the Pili Land project was deemed not commercially viable in 2016 and no further action was taken. The company confirmed that Mr. Ching’s acquisition of two Palazzos in Italy were personal investments, separate from company activities. Oxley Holdings will continue to update on the investigation as new information is available.

For further insights into SG:5UX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.