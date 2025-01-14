OXIDE Corporation Revises Forecast Due to Subsidiary Challenges

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

OXIDE Corp. ( (JP:6521) ) just unveiled an update.

OXIDE Corporation has revised its full-year financial forecast, expecting significant losses due to unforeseen circumstances involving its subsidiary, Raicol Crystals Ltd. The subsidiary encountered discrepancies due to decreased orders amid regional conflicts and trade restrictions, resulting in substantial impairment and extraordinary losses, forcing OXIDE to project a net loss for the fiscal year.

More about OXIDE Corp.

OXIDE Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on semiconductor components and related products. The company manages a diverse market portfolio, which includes Raicol Crystals Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary.

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 99,083

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.12B

