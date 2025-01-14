OXIDE Corporation Revises Earnings Forecast and Addresses Goodwill Impairment

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

OXIDE Corp. ( (JP:6521) ) has provided an announcement.

OXIDE Corporation announced its third quarter financial results for FY2025, highlighting a downward revision of its full-year earnings forecast. The company also addressed a goodwill impairment related to Raicol and detailed the acquisition and cancellation of stock acquisition rights. These developments could impact OXIDE’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about OXIDE Corp.

OXIDE Corporation operates in the semiconductor, healthcare, and frontier technology industries, focusing on advancing technology and innovation within these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 99,083

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen17.12B

