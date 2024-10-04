OXIDE Corp Launches Subsidiary for Semiconductor Innovation

OXIDE Corp. (JP:6521) has released an update.

OXIDE Corporation has announced the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, OXIDE Power Crystal Corporation, to focus on next-generation power semiconductor materials, including SiC wafers, aiming to capture market opportunities and enhance its competitive edge in the industry. The subsidiary will facilitate more agile management and foster a manufacturing value chain, with the business transfer to occur through an absorption-type company split. The establishment of OXIDE Power Crystal Corporation is not expected to significantly impact OXIDE’s consolidated financial results.

