OXIDE Corp Enhances Employee Alignment with Stock Plan

OXIDE Corporation is set to strengthen its corporate value and shareholder alignment by issuing 13,275 new shares as restricted stock compensation to eligible employees. With an issue price of JPY 2,526 per share, the total issue amounts to 33,532,650 yen. The shares come with transfer restrictions until either the employee leaves the company or June 1, 2025, whichever is later.

