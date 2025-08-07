Oxford Square Capital Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oxford Square Capital ( (OXSQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Oxford Square Capital Corp. announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, revealing a slight decline in net asset value per share to $2.06 from $2.09 in the previous quarter. The company declared distributions on common stock for the months ending October, November, and December 2025, maintaining a distribution amount of $0.035 per share for each month. The financial results showed a decrease in net investment income to $5.5 million from $6.1 million in the previous quarter, with total investment income also dropping to $9.5 million from $10.2 million. Despite these declines, the company recorded a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $4.4 million. The announcement reflects Oxford Square’s ongoing efforts to manage its investment portfolio amid fluctuating market conditions, impacting its financial performance and shareholder returns.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OXSQ is a Neutral.

Oxford Square Capital’s overall score reflects a company with mixed financial health. Strong cash flows and a stable equity base are offset by inconsistent revenue and net profitability, alongside high leverage. Technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, while valuation indicates a high dividend yield but an expensive earnings multiple. The earnings call highlights both market improvements and company-specific challenges. Effective management of debt and consistent revenue growth will be key to improving future performance.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investments in debt and equity securities. The company is known for its involvement in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other structured finance investments, catering to a market that seeks income-generating investment opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 584,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $178.7M

