Oxford Nanopore Prepares for Legal Battle Over Tech Rights

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC, a leader in nanopore-based molecular sensing technology, has announced its preparation for legal action by filing for leave to serve subpoenas against various entities associated with BGI Group. The company is poised to pursue claims in England for breaches of contractual and common law obligations, as well as infringement of trade secrets and patent rights. Oxford Nanopore asserts that BGI’s competing nanopore technology cannot be commercially deployed without violating its extensive proprietary rights.

