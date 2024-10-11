Oxford Nanopore Grants Shares to CFO

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC, a leading biotechnology firm, has announced the awarding of shares to Nick Keher, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, under its Share Incentive Plan (SIP). Keher received 99 Ordinary Shares at £1.52 each, matched by an additional 99 shares from the company, as part of the incentive scheme designed to align the interests of employees with those of the company. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to employee investment and equity participation.

