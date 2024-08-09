Oxford Nanopore Director Joins Aligos Therapeutics Board

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (GB:ONT) has released an update.

Heather Preston has expanded her leadership roles within the biotechnology sector by joining the Board of Aligos Therapeutics as a Non-Executive Director, concurrently holding her position at Oxford Nanopore Technologies. This move signifies a strengthening of ties between the two innovative companies, potentially hinting at collaborative opportunities in the future. Oxford Nanopore Technologies continues to make strides in its mission to democratize DNA and RNA analysis across a multitude of sectors globally.

