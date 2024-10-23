Oxford Metrics Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics, a leader in smart sensing and software, recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 100,000 shares at an average price of 58.3864 pence. This move reduces the company’s total shares in issue to 130,926,947, potentially impacting shareholder voting rights. With a strong presence in sectors like life sciences and entertainment, Oxford Metrics continues to bolster its market position.

