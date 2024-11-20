Oxford Metrics Optimizes Shareholder Value with Buyback

Oxford Metrics (GB:OMG) has released an update.

Oxford Metrics has executed a share buyback, purchasing 61,768 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 64.7113 GBp per share, as part of its ongoing strategy to optimize shareholder value. The company, known for its innovative sensing and software solutions across various industries, continues to demonstrate confidence in its growth and financial stability. With no shares held in treasury, the total number of shares in issue now stands at 130,198,191.

