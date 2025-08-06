Oxford Instruments Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oxford Instruments ( (GB:OXIG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oxford Instruments, a company involved in scientific and industrial instrumentation, announced the purchase of 30,000 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of 1791.5901 pence each, with the total number of shares in issue now standing at 57,610,479. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OXIG) stock is a Buy with a £2500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oxford Instruments stock, see the GB:OXIG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OXIG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OXIG is a Outperform.

Oxford Instruments’ overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, despite a high valuation and neutral technical outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:OXIG stock, click here.

More about Oxford Instruments

Average Trading Volume: 153,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.03B

For detailed information about OXIG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

