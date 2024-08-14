Oxford Instruments CFO Sells Shares

Oxford Instruments (GB:OXIG) has released an update.

Oxford Instruments plc has announced that Gavin Hill, the Chief Financial Officer, has executed a partial exercise of his options, resulting in the sale of 28,071 ordinary shares at a price of £22.886315 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is part of the company’s Performance Share Plan from September 2017 and adheres to the EU Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

For further insights into GB:OXIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.