Oxford Biomedica Emerges as OXB with Global Vision

Oxford Biomedica, now rebranded as OXB, has made a strategic move to establish its position as a leading global cell and gene therapy CDMO with a new visual identity that aligns with its technical expertise and global operations. The rebranding signifies the company’s evolution and readiness to support clients from early-stage development to commercial manufacturing. With over 25 years of experience in viral vectors, OXB’s new brand identity emphasizes its commitment to quality and innovation in the life-changing cell and gene therapy space.

