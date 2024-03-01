Owens & Minor Unveils Performance-Based Stock Incentive Plan

Owens & Minor (OMI) has provided an update.

Owens & Minor, Inc. has rolled out a new incentive opportunity for earning company stock through performance stock units (PSUs). These PSUs, issued under the 2023 Omnibus Incentive Plan, hinge on meeting set performance goals and come with the added potential of dividend equivalent payments. This move by the Company’s People & Culture Committee underscores a commitment to aligning employee rewards with corporate success.

