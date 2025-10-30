Owens & Minor Sells Segment, Focuses on Home Care

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Owens & Minor announced its third-quarter financial results and a significant strategic shift by signing a definitive agreement to sell its Products & Healthcare Services segment. This move positions the company as a pure-play home-based care business, focusing on its Patient Direct platform. The company reported a revenue increase to $697.3 million for the third quarter, with a net loss from continuing operations of $5.6 million. The sale is expected to streamline operations and enhance focus on serving patients with chronic conditions at home, aiming for long-term growth and value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (OMI) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Owens & Minor stock, see the OMI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OMI is a Neutral.

Owens & Minor’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and a concerning valuation. While there are some positive signs in the earnings call regarding business growth and improved margins, the technical analysis suggests a bearish trend. The company’s high leverage and negative equity further weigh down the score, indicating a need for strategic improvements to enhance financial stability and investor confidence.

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a Fortune 500 global healthcare solutions company that provides essential products and services supporting care from the hospital to the home. With over 100 years of experience, the company operates through its affiliated brands, Apria®, Byram®, and HALYARD*, and employs more than 20,000 teammates worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 2,185,093

Current Market Cap: $403.2M

