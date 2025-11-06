Owens Corning Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Owens Corning ( (OC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Owens Corning presented to its investors.

Owens Corning is a global leader in building products, known for its innovative and sustainable material solutions that serve the construction industry. The company operates with a focus on energy-efficient products and has a significant presence across 31 countries.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Owens Corning announced a net sales figure of $2.7 billion, reflecting a 3% decrease from the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions, the company managed to generate substantial operating and free cash flows, while also returning $278 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Key financial metrics from the report include an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% and a diluted EPS from continuing operations of $(5.93), with an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.67. The company faced a significant non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $780 million related to its Doors business, impacting its net loss margin, which stood at (18%). Strategic initiatives included the announcement of a new shingle plant in Alabama and ongoing optimization of its Doors manufacturing network.

Looking ahead, Owens Corning anticipates continued challenges in residential construction and remodeling markets, with expectations of a decline in non-discretionary roofing repair activity. However, the company remains committed to its long-term growth targets, including achieving a mid-20% annual adjusted EBITDA margin and generating $5 billion in cumulative free cash flow by 2028.

Overall, Owens Corning’s strategic focus on efficiency and market leadership positions it to navigate the current economic landscape, with a commitment to creating long-term value for its customers and shareholders.

