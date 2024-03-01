Owens Corning Offers Executive Bonuses for Sale Retention

Owens Corning (OC) just unveiled an announcement.

Owens Corning has incentivized Marcio A. Sandri, President of Composites, with a financial package to retain him during the potential sale of their global glass reinforcements business. Sandri stands to earn a $660,000 retention bonus by staying with the company until a qualifying event associated with the sale, and a transaction bonus ranging from $3 million to $6 million dependent on the final sale price. The transaction bonus will be determined after the sale is completed, provided Sandri is still employed or was let go without cause after the sale agreement. These incentives will lapse on January 31, 2026, if the sale does not occur by then.

