Ovzon AB to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ovzon AB ( (SE:OVZON) ) has provided an update.

Ovzon AB announced the release of their third-quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for October 31, 2025, followed by a webcast conference featuring CEO Per Norén and CFO André Löfgren. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, particularly following the commencement of commercial services on their proprietary satellite, Ovzon 3.

More about Ovzon AB

Ovzon AB provides integrated mobile satellite communications services, known as SATCOM-as-a-Service, to a global clientele. Their services cater to sectors requiring high-performance connectivity, such as Defense, National Security, and Public Safety. Ovzon operates from offices in Sweden and the USA and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

