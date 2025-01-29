OVH Groupe Reduces Share Capital by Cancelling Treasury Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from OVH Groupe SAS ( (FR:OVH) ) is now available.

OVH Groupe announced a significant reduction in its share capital by cancelling 38,888,889 treasury shares, which represents approximately 20.41% of its share capital. This action, completed on January 29, 2025, is part of a strategic share buyback offer, aiming to optimize its financial structure and potentially improve shareholder value, thereby reinforcing its market position.

More about OVH Groupe SAS

OVHcloud is a leading European cloud provider, operating over 450,000 servers across 43 data centers in 4 continents, serving 1.6 million customers in more than 140 countries. The company focuses on providing a trusted, sustainable cloud solution with a strong performance-price ratio, leveraging its integrated model to maintain full control over its value chain.

YTD Price Performance: -6.50%

Average Trading Volume: 786

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €1.53B

