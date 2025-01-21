Ovanti Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for February 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has issued an update.

Ovanti Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for its shareholders, scheduled to take place on February 20, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will be held physically, but shareholders unable to attend can participate by submitting proxy votes or questions in advance. This decision aligns with recent amendments to the Corporations Act, allowing for electronic distribution of meeting notices. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to adapting to legislative changes while maintaining engagement with shareholders.

Ovanti Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: OVT), with operations in Melbourne, Singapore, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur. The company is involved in compliance-related services and caters to a diverse market of stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 29.41%

Average Trading Volume: 53,877,527

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$51.29M

