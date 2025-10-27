Ovanti Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IOUpay Limited ( (AU:OVT) ) has provided an announcement.

Ovanti Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to be held on November 27, 2025, in Sydney. The company will not send physical copies of the meeting notice unless requested, and shareholders can access the notice online. Shareholders unable to attend the meeting in person can participate by voting online or submitting proxy forms in advance. The company will provide updates on any changes to the meeting arrangements via announcements on the ASX and its website.

More about IOUpay Limited

Average Trading Volume: 118,270,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$27.58M

