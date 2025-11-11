Outset Medical’s Q3 2025 Earnings and Outlook

Outset Medical, Inc. ( (OM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Outset Medical, Inc. presented to its investors.

Outset Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company that is revolutionizing the dialysis experience with its innovative Tablo Hemodialysis System, which simplifies the process and reduces costs for healthcare facilities. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Outset Medical announced a 3% increase in net revenue to $29.4 million, driven by an 8% rise in Tablo console revenue. The company also reported a significant improvement in gross margin, which expanded to 39.4% from 34.3% in the previous year, and a notable reduction in operating expenses by nearly 20% compared to the same period last year. Despite these positive developments, Outset Medical revised its 2025 revenue guidance downward to a range of $115 million to $120 million, citing delays in closing several large opportunities that are now expected to materialize in the fourth quarter and early 2026. The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, with management highlighting the growing hospital demand for its technology and the ongoing commercial transformation efforts. Outset Medical continues to focus on enhancing its operational efficiency and profitability, aiming to use less than $50 million in cash for the year, a significant reduction from the previous year’s expenditure.

