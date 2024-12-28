Outlook Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results

Outlook Therapeutics ( (OTLK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Outlook Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for retinal diseases, particularly wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), with its product LYTENA V A™ being the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab in the EU and UK. The company recently announced its financial results for fiscal year 2024, highlighting significant milestones such as receiving regulatory approval for LYTENA V A™ in Europe and the UK, and plans for a commercial launch in these regions in the first half of 2025. Key financial metrics for the year include a net loss of $75.4 million, an increase from the previous year’s $59 million, with cash reserves at $14.9 million as of September 30, 2024. Outlook Therapeutics is preparing for the resubmission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) in the US in early 2025, aiming for potential FDA approval in the second half of the year, reflecting their strategic focus on expanding their market presence globally. Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about the opportunities in 2025, driven by anticipated regulatory and commercial advancements for LYTENA V A™, aiming to establish it as a key treatment option in the field of wet AMD.