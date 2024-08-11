Ourgame Changes Auditor Amid Financial Discrepancies

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd (HK:6899) has released an update.

Ourgame International Holdings Ltd announced the resignation of its auditor, Grant Thornton, due to disagreements over audit fees and timelines concerning significant unresolved financial matters from 2023. The contentious issues include unrecorded expenses totaling approximately RMB 8 million, problematic prepayment offsets, cash advances to a former CEO, and attempts to recover outstanding loans through debt collection agencies. The company’s shares continue to be suspended from trading as these financial discrepancies are addressed.

