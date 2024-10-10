OUE REIT Soars with Four-Star Sustainability Rating

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has been recognized with a four-star rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark, scoring 82 points, an 8-point lead over the average. This achievement highlights the trust’s commitment to enhancing its environmental, social, and governance practices, including a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030. The trust’s proactive strategies in asset and capital management, such as the implementation of green leases, have contributed to its strong sustainability performance.

