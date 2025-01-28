OUE REIT Issues New Units as Base Fee Payment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust ( (SG:TS0U) ).

OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd. announced the issuance of 7,114,108 new units in OUE Real Estate Investment Trust at a price of S$0.2779 per unit as partial payment of the Base Fee for the fourth quarter of 2024. These units will be sold to OUE Limited, and this move increases the total number of units to 5,500,063,808, potentially impacting stakeholders by altering the unitholding structure and influencing market liquidity.

More about OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

OUE Real Estate Investment Trust, constituted under Singaporean law, is managed by OUE REIT Management Pte. Ltd. The trust focuses on real estate investments and operates units traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, aiming to provide income and capital growth through its property portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: 5.26%

Average Trading Volume: 1,972,308

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$1.65B

For an in-depth examination of TS0U stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.