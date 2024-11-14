OUE REIT Expands Green Notes Offering Amid Strong Market Interest

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (SG:TS0U) has released an update.

OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the pricing of S$120 million 3.90% Green Notes due 2031, which will be consolidated with existing notes under its S$2 billion Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. This offering, managed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and DBS Bank, is expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange by November 22, 2024. With an S&P rating of ‘BBB-‘, these notes offer investors a semi-annual interest payout in a sustainable investment framework.

For further insights into SG:TS0U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.