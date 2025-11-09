Otsuka’s Sibeprenlimab Shows Promising Results in IgAN Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Otsuka Holdings Co ( (JP:4578) ) has shared an update.

Otsuka Holdings Co. announced promising 12-month interim results from its Phase 3 VISIONARY trial for sibeprenlimab, a treatment for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). The trial showed a significant reduction in proteinuria, a marker for kidney disease progression, with a favorable safety profile. The company has filed a Biologics License Application with the U.S. FDA, receiving a Priority Review designation, which could enhance its market position in nephrology treatments.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4578) stock is a Buy with a Yen9366.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Otsuka Holdings Co stock, see the JP:4578 Stock Forecast page.

More about Otsuka Holdings Co

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on innovative treatments and healthcare solutions. The company is known for developing novel drugs and therapies, with a market focus on addressing unmet medical needs.

YTD Price Performance: -1.84%

Average Trading Volume: 1,116,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen4415.6B

