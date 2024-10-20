Otello Corporation Expands Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, acquiring 80,832 shares at an average price of NOK 7.89, totaling NOK 638,125. Since the program’s inception, the company has bought 2,721,632 shares at an average price of NOK 8.11, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The buyback initiative allows for a maximum purchase of 4,554,986 shares, with Otello currently holding 6,409,996 treasury shares.

