Otello Corporation Continues Strategic Share Buybacks

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has been actively purchasing its own shares, with 120,900 shares recently acquired at an average price of NOK 7.93, contributing to a total of 2,538,800 shares bought back under the current program. The company has allocated a maximum of NOK 15 per share for buybacks and can purchase up to 4,554,986 shares, owning 6,227,164 treasury shares to date. These buybacks are in line with the authorization from the annual general meeting on 3 June 2024.

