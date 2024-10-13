Otello Corporation ASA Advances Share Buyback

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA continues its share buyback program, acquiring 102,000 shares at an average price of NOK 7.99, amounting to a total expenditure of NOK 815,269 between October 7 and October 11, 2024. Since the program’s start, 2,640,800 shares have been bought back for NOK 21,430,140, with the company now holding 6,329,164 treasury shares. The buyback program is part of a larger initiative authorized by the company’s annual general meeting, with a maximum price of NOK 15 per share and up to 4,554,986 shares.

