Otello Corporation Advances Share Buyback Program

Otello Corporation ASA (GB:0FI5) has released an update.

Otello Corporation ASA has implemented a share buyback program, acquiring 56,000 shares at an average price of NOK 7.90, amounting to a total expenditure of NOK 442,353. The buyback, executed by Pareto Securities AS, falls within the company’s preset conditions of a maximum price of NOK 15 per share and up to 5% of the total outstanding shares. Otello Corporation now holds 3,744,364 treasury shares following the recent transactions.

For further insights into GB:0FI5 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.