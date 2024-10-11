OTE Strengthens Market Position with Share Buyback

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) has successfully executed its Own Share Buy Back Programme by purchasing 230,851 shares between October 7 and October 11, 2024, for a total amount of €3,631,251.17. This strategic move has led to the company now holding 0.912% of its total outstanding shares. The action aligns with EU financial regulations, emphasizing the firm’s commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder value.

