OTE Enhances Market Position with Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA ( (HLTOY) ) has issued an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. announced the purchase of 98,400 of its own shares as part of its 2025 Own Share Buy Back Programme. This move increases the company’s total holdings to 3,463,249 own shares, representing 0.858% of the total outstanding shares, indicating a strategic effort to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Hellenic Telecom Organization SA

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, and pay television. The company primarily serves the Greek market and is a significant player in the region’s telecommunications sector.

For an in-depth examination of HLTOY stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue