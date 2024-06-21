OTE Completes Purchase in Share Buyback Scheme

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (HLTOY) has released an update.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A (OTE) disclosed the acquisition of 380,438 of its own shares, as part of its 2024 Share Buyback Program, between June 17 and June 21, 2024. The total investment for the shares reached €5,144,593.67, which now positions the company with 1.530% of its own shares in possession. This move could signal confidence by OTE’s management in the company’s valuation and future prospects.

