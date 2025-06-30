Ostin Technology Reports Strong Sales Growth and Global Expansion Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. ( (OST) ).

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025, highlighting significant developments in product offerings and market expansion. The company shifted its focus towards complete systems like ARIO and BOX systems, and its subsidiary ANX is set to begin mass production of polyimide CPI films. Domestically, Ostin maintained stable performance in direct-to-consumer sales while expanding its offline distribution network. Internationally, the company launched operations on Amazon U.S. and made its debut at the Canton Fair, marking progress in its global expansion strategy. Financially, the company saw a 39% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2024, with gross profit rising by 114%. However, operating expenses also increased, driven by higher general and administrative costs.

More about Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of TFT-LCD modules and polarizers. The company’s products are used in consumer electronics, commercial LCD displays, and automotive displays. They are also developing protective films for OLED display panels and market their products through both B2B and B2C channels, including online platforms like Tmall, JD.com, and Douyin.

Average Trading Volume: 8,138,460

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $37.64M

