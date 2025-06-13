Osisko Metals Completes Corporate Continuance to Ontario

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Osisko Metals Incorporated ( (TSE:OM) ) has provided an announcement.

Osisko Metals Incorporated announced its continuance from British Columbia to Ontario, adopting new articles and by-laws as approved by shareholders. This strategic move may enhance the company’s operational flexibility and align with its ongoing projects, potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OM) stock is a Buy with a C$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Osisko Metals Incorporated stock, see the TSE:OM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OM is a Neutral.

Osisko Metals’ overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, primarily due to persistent losses and negative cash flows. However, positive technical indicators and promising corporate events, such as drilling results, could offer potential upside. The negative valuation metrics underscore the need for profitability improvements before the stock becomes attractive to value investors.

More about Osisko Metals Incorporated

Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the critical metals sector, primarily copper and zinc. The company owns the Gaspé Copper mine in Québec, which hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, and is involved in the Pine Point project in the Northwest Territories, one of Canada’s largest past-producing zinc mining camps.

Average Trading Volume: 748,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$265.2M

